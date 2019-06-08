|
Steward Joseph Leister, III
Sellersville, PA - Steward Joseph Leister, III, age 69, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Sellersville, PA. Born April 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Steward Joseph, Jr. and Elizabeth Pershing (Rice) Leister in Vineland NJ, and the beloved husband of Barbara Mainhart, to whom he was married for 36 years. Steward held a BSEE degree in electronic engineering from Monmouth University, West Long Branch, NJ and an Associate's degree from Cumberland County College, Vineland, NJ. He was self-employed and specialized in digital signal processing and computer applications. His work took him to many locations including Antwerp, Belgium where he learned French and traveled to many European countries. Stew was a member of the Tyrean Chapter of DeMolay in his hometown of Vineland, NJ during high school. He belonged to the IEEE and NSPE professional engineering organizations. Because of his lifelong interest in history and genealogy, he enjoyed being a member of the West Rockhill Historical Society. He discovered that his fourth-great-grandfather had lived on the same property in the 1800's that Steward and his wife bought in West Rockhill Township 1993. Through his mother's family, he was a recorded member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. He enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible, kept an extensive vegetable and fruit garden and was also a beekeeper. He also participated in competitive fencing and target practice. In addition to his wife, Steward is survived by a sister, Patricia Leister-Ricci and her husband Mark from Naples, FL, cousin Eva Marie Saint, of Los Angeles, California and brothers-in-law Larry Mainhart and Robert Mainhart and his wife Mary of Butler, PA. In addition to his parents, Steward is preceded in death by sister Nancy Elizabeth Leister. A memorial service celebrating Stew's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA. Calling hours will start at 2:00 PM. Light refreshments will be available after the service in the funeral home's Gathering Room. Stew was a member of the Morning Star Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at 429 S. 9th St. Quakertown, PA 18951, or online at http://www.mstarqtown.org/give.html. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 8, 2019