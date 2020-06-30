Sue-Anne Flores
Sue-Anne Flores

Vineland - Sue-Anne Flores (nee Zalinskie), 69, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Sue-Anne was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Shirley B. (Adams) & John Zalinskie. She was also pre deceased by her sister Cheryl-Lynne Walinsky & brother William "Fred" Smith.

Sue-Anne had worked for a time as a casino worker before she was employed at Prudential Ins. Co. & N.J. Manufactures Ins Co. In later years she was employed as a bus driver. She enjoyed cooking & baking and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Sue-Anne is survived by her husband; Ruben Flores, Sister Donna Rae Barnett & husband Peter, Brother in-law; Steven Walinsky, Caregiver and Niece; Carrie Smith as well as several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
