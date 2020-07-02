Sue-Anne Flores
Vineland - Sue-Anne Flores (nee Zalinskie), 69, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Sue-Anne was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Shirley B. (Adams) & John Zalinskie. Her husband Ruben Flores passed away one day after Sue-Anne. She was also pre deceased by her sister Cheryl-Lynne Walinsky & brother William "Fred" Smith.
Sue-Anne had worked for a time as a casino worker before she was employed at Prudential Ins. Co. & N.J. Manufactures Ins Co. In later years she was employed as a bus driver. She enjoyed cooking & baking and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Sue-Anne is survived by her Sister Donna Rae Barnett & husband Peter, Brother in-law; Steven Walinsky, Caregiver and Niece; Carrie Smith
as well as several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com