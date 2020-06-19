Susan Ann Powell
Vineland - Susan Ann Powell of Vineland, NJ, born May 6, 1966, lost her battle with cancer on June 16, 2020. Susan, known to so many as Ms. Sue, was the owner of The Best of Entertainment Dance Academy. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1984. Susan married the love of her life, Edward J Powell, and the two have remained married these last 32 years. Susan and Ed have one daughter, Tiffany Powell (Erton Price), who shares in Susan's passion for teaching dance.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Ed, her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Erton, and her grand dog, Barklee. Additionally, her sister, Karen Nicolato (Steve Nicolato); brother, Robert D'Occhio Jr. (Anette D'Occhio), and best friend / chosen sister, Debby Lelli (Daniel Lelli Sr).
Susan leaves behind many lives that were touched by her kindness, generosity, and love of life. At a very young age, Sue took her first dance class. By the age of six, she knew one day she would share her love of dance with others. Approximately twenty years ago, Sue and Ed opened The Best of Entertainment Dance Academy, and it has served as a safe space for countless families.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life and Dance at The Best of Entertainment Dance Academy on Friday June 26th from 4pm-10pm. Should there be an interest in sending flowers, the family requests that they be sent to The Best of Entertainment Dance Academy at 215 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.