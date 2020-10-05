Susan Clancy O'Neill
1941-2020
Susan Marie Clancy was born November 5, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Catherine Haynes Clancy and Thomas Clancy. She lived in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn until the age of 14 when she moved to Bloomfield, N.J. She attended Bloomfield High where she was a member of the drill team and garnered the moniker "Snap Crackle, and Pop" as a reference to her upbeat, happy personality. Upon graduation, Susan attended Berkley Business School and worked in modeling in New York City. She also served as an Executive Assistant at Celanse Corporation, a chemicals company, in New York City. Susan met her future husband, Joe O'Neill, at a New York City bus stop. They married in 1963 at The Manor in West Orange, New Jersey. Susan worked to send her husband through law school, and upon his graduation, the couple moved to South Jersey. Susan served as bookkeeper for her husband's law office in Vineland, New Jersey while the couple, upon moving to Millville, New Jersey, welcomed two children, Kimberley and Kelly. In her 40's, Susan decided to return to college, starting at Cumberland County College, and finishing her degree in Business at Stockton State. She loved to play Bridge with all of her friends from her neighborhood, and enjoyed her time spent at The Union Lake Sailing & Tennis Club where she was an avid tennis player. Susan served as a volunteer at the Millville Public Library, and held a prominent role in the PTA of her children's schools. She will be remembered as an amazing baker and cook, a raconteur, and a family Rummikub champion. Often compared with Jacqueline Kennedy in her youth, Susan was a classic beauty, both inside and out. She possessed an ability to make anyone feel at ease, and she radiated a charm and compassion for all those around her. She felt most at home entertaining, and threw amazing parties of all kinds for her children and her friends.
Curious about different cultures, Susan traveled extensively around the world. She shared many travel adventures with her daughters, and they very much enjoyed navigating the world together. Susan was a dedicated mother, wife, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She always went above and beyond to care for others. She is survived by her husband Joseph D. O'Neill, daughter Kimberley O'Neill Pirog and son-in-law Theodore Pirog, daughter Kelly O'Neill-Cote and son-in-law Aaron Cote, and her five grandchildren, Bridget, Ryan, Colin, Keely, and Reagan. She will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Padre Pio Catholic Church, Dante Ave., Vineland at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.