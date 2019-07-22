|
Susan "Suzy" F. Schwegel
Millville - Susan "Suzy" F. Schwegel, age 73 of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, early Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She had been in declining health over the last few years.
Born and raised in Millville to the late John and Elsie (McConnell) Schwegel, Suzy was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1964 and went on to work at Model Blouse Co. and then worked briefly at Kerr Glass. In 1969, Suzy began a career of over 40 years working for the City of Millville in several different positions, retiring in 2009.
Suzy was a longtime member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Millville, (now the Parish of All Saints). She was a tremendously gifted singer and was well known for performing at countless local weddings, funerals, and other gatherings over the years. She was also a cantor at the Parish of All Saints for many years.
For many years, Suzy was a proud member of the traveling singing group, Jubilate Deo Chorale and Orchestra. In addition to countless performances all over South Jersey, she was privileged to have performed with the group in New York City at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.
Suzy was a member of the Millville Woman's Club for many years. She also loved cooking, baking, and decorating the house for the Christmas season. She always eagerly anticipated the arrival of Christmas, when she would host many large family gatherings. Most of all, Suzy cherished the time that she was able to share with her family.
Suzy will be sadly missed by three brothers, Dennis Schwegel of Millville, Martin Schwegel and wife Carol of Millville, and Greg Schwegel and wife Cindy of Millville; many nieces and nephews; and many grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by one daughter Margaret "Peggy" Schwegel; and one brother Lawrence Schwegel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Suzy's memory be made to the , 1 Union St. #301, Robbinsville Twp., NJ 08691 or at the website: , or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at the website: donations.diabetes.org.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Susan F. Schwegel may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 22, 2019