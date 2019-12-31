|
|
Susan G. Edwards
Newfeld - Susan Grace Edwards (1931-2019) was 88 years old when she peacefully passed away in her Newfield, New Jersey home on December 27, 2019.
Sue was happily married for 64 years and is survived by her husband Ralston (Hop) Edwards. Sue was pre-deceased by her parents Frederick and Grace Donaldson and her brother, James Donaldson. Sue leaves behind her sister, Helen Schmidt and brother-in-law, Franklin Schmidt, along with her sister-in-law, Patricia Donaldson. She also leaves behind her three beloved children Bruce Edwards (daughter-in-law, Sharon), Nancy Michener (son-in-law, David) and David Edwards, along with her grandchildren Ryan and Jeffrey Weller and Sarah and Michael Edwards.
Sue was born in Estell Manor, New Jersey on November 25, 1931 and graduated from Egg Harbor High School, Class of 1950. Over the years, she worked in the Purchasing Department at Kimble Glass in Vineland (where she met her husband, Hop), as a secretary at Atlantic City Electric in Pitman, and she also worked in Payroll at Shieldalloy Corporation in Newfield.
Sue enjoyed spending time reading and sewing and she was a great home decorator. Her favorite activity was quilting and she was a long-time award-winning member of the Garden Patch Quilters. Sue was an extraordinary mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Prior to her passing, Sue was under the fine care of Bayada of Inspira Hospice and her family appreciated the excellent home care of Abbi Ann Jones Dynamic Care.
Sue's desire was for a private burial with her family at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newfield, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a Newfield or to the . To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020