Susan Jane Walker Baratz
Cleburne, TX - Susan Jane Walker Baratz passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Cleburne, TX. She was born on December 12, 1974.
Susan grew up in Pitman, and lived there most of her life, working as a computer network engineer. She moved to Texas with her husband. She was a very devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Jackson, and sons, Christopher and Aidan, of Cleburne, TX; mother, Betty Walker, of Pitman; father, Bob Walker and wife Darlene, of Dorchester; brother, Bret Walker and wife Erin of Pedricktown; nephews, Robbie, Matt and Isaac; and extended family and friends who loved her and will miss her.
A memorial service to celebrate Susan's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Olivet United Methodist Church, 933 Centerton Road, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 AM and the service at 11 AM. A reception will follow the service in the church's fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Walker in trust for Christopher and Aidan Jackson. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019