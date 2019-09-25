|
|
Susan Marie Barruzza
Vineland - Susan Marie Barruzza, 57, of Vineland, NJ peacefully passed away on September 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Susan is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Michael F. Barruzza; her son, John R. Barruzza and daughter-in-law, Shaundel Sanchez; her mother, Lucy Trommello Baker; her older sister, Tammy Williams and brother-in-law, Donald Williams; and her younger sister, Kelli Mattioli. Susan was predeceased by her father, John R. Baker.
If Susan will be remembered for one thing more than anything else, it will be her voice. If you were lucky, you may have caught her on stage playing the lead role in Hello, Dolly!, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and The Sound of Music; performing with her band, Friction; or singing as a member of the Sacred Heart Parish choir.
In addition, Susan was a gifted teacher, introducing hundreds of students to the value of Language Arts at D'Ippolito and Wallace Schools as an educator in the Vineland public-school system.
In recent years, Susan enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Ramada Inn, playing board games with close relatives, watching every last inning of every Phillies game, and giving belly rubs to DJ, the puppy she chose for the family.
Susan was a loving wife for 35 years and a caring mother for 31, and she will be deeply missed by her husband and son.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's name to The Parkinson Council (https://theparkinsoncouncil.org/donate/).
Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ, 08361. Susan will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 25, 2019