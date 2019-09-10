Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Methodist Church
Millville, NJ
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
First Methodist Church
Millville, NJ
Susan Miller

Susan Miller Obituary
Susan Miller

Millville - Susan L. Miller, 67, of Millville, passed away on Saturday after an extended illness at Virtua Hospital of Voorhees Township, NJ. Born in Rockaway, NJ, Susan had lived in the Millville area for over 50 years.

Susan graduated from Millville Senior High School and then earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Glassboro State College. She worked as an educator in Cumberland County for over 35 years, serving as the Lead Teacher for Millville Day Care for over ten years and spending the last fifteen working for Jack and Jill Nursery School in the First Methodist Church in Millville, serving most recently as director there.

Susan was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church serving in various committees and participating in Bible study, praise team, and the church choir. She was also a member of the United Methodists Women's group, attending conferences nationwide.

Susan was an avid reader and maintained a season ticket subscription to the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia, PA. Susan was also extremely dedicated to her family and was a very supportive Nana for her four wonderful granddaughters. She never missed their swim meets, and would spend hours watching her favorite swimmers.

She is survived by: husband, Raymond; sons, Richard Davidson (Danielle), John Davidson (Sarah), and Christopher Ball; sister, Bee Jay Riley; granddaughters, Lana, Aubrey, Taylor, and Emma.

Services will be held on Friday at 12 noon in the First Methodist Church of Millville. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the church on Friday from 10am until 12 noon. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
