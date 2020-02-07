|
Susano "Sammy" Santiago
On February 5th, 2020 at the age of 85, Susano "Sammy" Santiago went to be with the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Susano was born in Canovanas, Puerto Rico on May 24, 1934 to the late Flor Santiago and Maria Sanchez. In September 2, 1952, he married the love of his life, Felicita Romero and was later blessed with three daughters. A few years later in 1957, Susano immigrated to New Jersey where he worked for Capozzi Farms in Newfield. In 1958, he moved to Brooklyn, New York where after 15 years, he returned to New Jersey for a better future and opportunities for his family.
Susano was known to be a Master of Trades which included farming, carpentry and even creating fine jewelry. Throughout his life, Susano worked as a maintenance ground keeper for the Jewish Summer Condos and as a Mortuary Affairs Assistant. In 1972, Susano began his career with Kimble Glass until retiring in 2000.
Susano's hobbies was watching the New York Mets, playing dominos, buying his grandchildren ice cream, gardening, and entertaining his family and friends.
Besides his parents, Susano is predeceased by his brothers, Iluminado Santiago, Juan Santiago, and Hipolito Santiago; his sisters, Eulalia and Emilia Santiago along with his great grandson, Maximus Centeno.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Felicita Romero-Santiago; daughters, Zoraida (Tomas) Ruiz, Iris M. (Nelson) Rosa, Noemi Santiago (Juan) Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Pablo Santiago and Lucas Santiago; sister, Matilde Sanchez and many nieces and nephews which he loved dearly.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm and Monday, February 10th, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am with Pastor Moises Boneta, officiating at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Susano will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery in Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Saint Jude Hospital for children 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or stjude.org Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020