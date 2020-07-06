1/
Susie E. Lindsey
Susie E. Lindsey

Vineland - Susie E. Lindsey 83 of Vineland departed this life on July 1, 2020. She was born in Bennettsville, SC to the late George and Bertha (Harrington) Hubbard. Coming from South Carolina, she was a resident of the area most of her life.

She was a member of the United House of Prayer for All People where she was a member of the Queen Board.

She is survived by her sons, Ernest Lindsey and Samuel Lindsey, Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Kiian and Ykesha; sister, Nora Hubbard.

Service will be 11am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 413 N. 4th St., Vineland. Interment will be in Siloam Cemetery. www.edwardandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
