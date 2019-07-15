|
|
Susie Zucca
Vineland - Susie (Arpino) Zucca of Vineland passed away July 11, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Minotola on April 3, 1923 to the late Giacomo and Maria Arpino. Susie attended and graduated from Vineland High School, where she met the love her life, Dominick Zucca. She married Dominick in 1945 and celebrated 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2008. She worked by his side at Zucca's Bakery for many years and then at Ricci's Cards and Gifts. Susie was the heart of her family in her quiet, gentle way. She molded and paved the way for her three daughters, becoming an inspiring example for them to follow. Family was very important to Susie and she cherished the time spent with those close to her. She was always in attendance at the events of her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She started many traditions that became long lasting and treasured by all whom are a part. Faith was also very important to Susie. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church. Susie enjoyed many other hobbies such as baking her famous biscotti and sesame cookies, knitting, playing cards, traveling, and most of all walking the beach collecting shells. Susie is survived by her daughter Jane and husband Robert Pustizzi; her daughter Judy Schiavo; grandchildren and spouses: Tracy and Ronald Asselta; Kelly and Joseph Ragone; Jamie and Kathryn Teel; Salvatore and Jennifer Pustizzi; Jason Teel; Maureen and Jeff Merighi; Robert and Stephanie Pustizzi; Bruce McCormick; Steven and Ginger Schiavo; 25 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Donna and son-in-law Robert McCormick; son-in-law Gus Schiavo; granddaughter Lisa Schiavo; brother Joseph Arpino; sisters Josephine Muccio, Rose Lucchesi, Catherine Arpino, Helen Phillips, and Margaret Galbiati. Funeral home visitations will be held on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Thursday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Susie may be made to: Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361 (Sacred Heart Church Building Fund) To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from July 15 to July 17, 2019