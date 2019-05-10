Services
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Pentecostal Church
128 South Ave.
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne "Toot" Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne "Toot" Brown Obituary
Suzanne "Toot" Brown

Bridgeton - Suzanne "Toot" Brown, 56, of Bridgeton passed on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center-Vineland following an extended illness.

Born in Bridgeton to the late Louis "LC" McCoy and Hattie Mae Platts, she had been a resident of Bridgeton most of her life.

Prior to her illness, Suzanne had been employed by Casa Di Bertacchi in Vineland as a Machine Operator for about five years. She had been previously employed as; a security guard at the former Trump Plaza Casino Hotel in Atlantic City for over 10 years, Clement Pappas in Cedarville and in her younger years she had worked in the farming industry. In her free time, Suzanne enjoyed kickball, softball, fishing, bike riding, crabbing and playing card games and bingo.

She is survived by; her children, Nicholas C. Brown and his wife, Maria of Newark, DE and Shanta D. Brown and her companion, Gary of Bridgeton; two brothers, Paris McCoy of Atlantic City and Louis McCoy of Vineland; two sisters, Nadine Platts and Alice McCoy of Millville; seven grandchildren, Khalil O. Brown, Nicholas C. Brown, Jr., Gary Forman, Jr., Nadia Platts, Quadir Winrow, Quamir Winrow, Niles C. Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by; her parents, LC McCoy and Hatte Mae Platts; a brother, Anthony McCoy and a sister, Diane Nance.

Funeral services will be held at the Bethel Pentecostal Church, 128 South Ave. Bridgeton on Monday, May 13th at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Fordville Memorial Park in Fairfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Padgett Funeral Home
Download Now