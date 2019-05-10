|
Suzanne "Toot" Brown
Bridgeton - Suzanne "Toot" Brown, 56, of Bridgeton passed on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center-Vineland following an extended illness.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Louis "LC" McCoy and Hattie Mae Platts, she had been a resident of Bridgeton most of her life.
Prior to her illness, Suzanne had been employed by Casa Di Bertacchi in Vineland as a Machine Operator for about five years. She had been previously employed as; a security guard at the former Trump Plaza Casino Hotel in Atlantic City for over 10 years, Clement Pappas in Cedarville and in her younger years she had worked in the farming industry. In her free time, Suzanne enjoyed kickball, softball, fishing, bike riding, crabbing and playing card games and bingo.
She is survived by; her children, Nicholas C. Brown and his wife, Maria of Newark, DE and Shanta D. Brown and her companion, Gary of Bridgeton; two brothers, Paris McCoy of Atlantic City and Louis McCoy of Vineland; two sisters, Nadine Platts and Alice McCoy of Millville; seven grandchildren, Khalil O. Brown, Nicholas C. Brown, Jr., Gary Forman, Jr., Nadia Platts, Quadir Winrow, Quamir Winrow, Niles C. Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by; her parents, LC McCoy and Hatte Mae Platts; a brother, Anthony McCoy and a sister, Diane Nance.
Funeral services will be held at the Bethel Pentecostal Church, 128 South Ave. Bridgeton on Monday, May 13th at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Fordville Memorial Park in Fairfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 10, 2019