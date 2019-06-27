|
Suzanne Vecsei
Fairfield Twp - Suzanne Vecsei, 79, of Fairfield Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Inspira Medical Center-Vineland.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Edgar Wolbert and Dorothy Ireland Wolbert, she was the wife of the late Joseph Vecsei. Suzanne had been a resident of Fairfield Twp. since 1986 and prior to that she had lived in Trenton and Deerfield Twp.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at the former K-Mart in Vineland. In her younger years while her children were in school Suzanne had worked as an aide for the Deerfield Twp. School System. In her free time, she enjoyed Bingo, visiting the Atlantic City casinos, playing in her weekly poker night with her girlfriends and playing pinochle with her family. Suzanne was also an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
She is survived by; a son, Robert Nedohon, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Millville; two daughters, Linda Chaplin and her husband, Raymond of Fairfield Twp. and Barbara Nedohon of Millville; a sister, Vera Lemmerman of Millville; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Joseph Vecsei and three brothers, Melvin Wolbert, John Wolbert, and Robert Wolbert.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, June 29th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Suzanne's memory to the Fairfield Twp. EMS, PO Box 66, Fairton, NJ 08320. Written condolences can
Published in The Daily Journal on June 27, 2019