Pensacola, FL - Sylvester "Sal" Liotta passed away on February 15, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Vineland before retiring to the Atlanta area and later, Pensacola, FL. Sal was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II from 1945-1947. He married Joan Kopp in 1954. Together, they were married for over 50 years before she passed in 2014. Sal was a banker for most of his career having worked for Vineland National Bank, First Peoples National Bank and Security Savings and Loan. He was also an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose and served several terms as governor. Sal is survived by his son, Dr. Richard J. Liotta, Lt. Col USAF Retired, 1st Special Operations Medical Group, Hurlburt Field, FL, spouse of Ariane Liotta; granddaughter Christina E Zieglar, BS RN, spouse of U.S. Army 2LT Dwight C. Zieglar, 703RD Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, GA.; great-grandsons, Luke Edward Zieglar and Noah Rhett Zieglar; granddaughter Melissa A. Pickren, RN, spouse of USAF TSGT David A. Pickren, 2nd Maintenance Group, Barksdale AFB, LA.; great-grandchildren Logan Riley Pickren and Savannah Christine Pickren; grandson USAF 1st LT Philip J Liotta, 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, LA, spouse of Sierra A. Liotta CCC-SLP. Sal is also survived by his nephews, Robert, Charles and Dennis Liotta; nieces, Maria De Liberis and Lucrezia Krolikowski; nephews Joseph and Robert Pignolo and his godson Father Salvatore J Ragusa, SDS. A church visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019