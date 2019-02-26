Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Liotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester "Sal" Liotta


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvester "Sal" Liotta Obituary
Sylvester "Sal" Liotta

Pensacola, FL - Sylvester "Sal" Liotta passed away on February 15, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Vineland before retiring to the Atlanta area and later, Pensacola, FL. Sal was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II from 1945-1947. He married Joan Kopp in 1954. Together, they were married for over 50 years before she passed in 2014. Sal was a banker for most of his career having worked for Vineland National Bank, First Peoples National Bank and Security Savings and Loan. He was also an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose and served several terms as governor. Sal is survived by his son, Dr. Richard J. Liotta, Lt. Col USAF Retired, 1st Special Operations Medical Group, Hurlburt Field, FL, spouse of Ariane Liotta; granddaughter Christina E Zieglar, BS RN, spouse of U.S. Army 2LT Dwight C. Zieglar, 703RD Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, GA.; great-grandsons, Luke Edward Zieglar and Noah Rhett Zieglar; granddaughter Melissa A. Pickren, RN, spouse of USAF TSGT David A. Pickren, 2nd Maintenance Group, Barksdale AFB, LA.; great-grandchildren Logan Riley Pickren and Savannah Christine Pickren; grandson USAF 1st LT Philip J Liotta, 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, LA, spouse of Sierra A. Liotta CCC-SLP. Sal is also survived by his nephews, Robert, Charles and Dennis Liotta; nieces, Maria De Liberis and Lucrezia Krolikowski; nephews Joseph and Robert Pignolo and his godson Father Salvatore J Ragusa, SDS. A church visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now