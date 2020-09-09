Sylvia B. Maxfield
Dorchester - SYLVIA B. MAXFIELD 91, of Dorchester, NJ died Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Cumberland Manor. Born in Dorchester, NJ she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Lee Butcher and the wife of the late Charles Maxfield who died Aug. 15, 2002. Sylvia & Charles were married for 49 years. She lived in Port Norris from 1953-1957 and had been a resident of Dorchester.
She was a member of the Dorchester United Methodist Church, Dorchester, NJ for many years. She was a member of Leesburg Methodist Church and then returned as a member again at Dorchester. She had several offices in the Methodist Women's Group and was a Sunday School Teacher for the teenage group for several years at the Dorchester Church. She was active at the South Seaville Methodist Camp Meeting Church also where she held various positions in the Camp Meeting, including the Treasurer for 5 years. She also volunteered in the dining hall and kitchen for 25 years while there in the summers.
She enjoyed country and gospel music and attended many concerts in various eastern states. She also enjoyed traveling, especially with her many close friends. Bus trips to several states she enjoyed going with many friends.
She retired from The Espoma Company, Millville, NJ where she worked in the office for over 46 years. She retired in 1994.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families and many close friends.
Graveside services will be held at Head of The River Cemetery on Monday September 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
