Sylvia Greco
Vineland - Sylvia Greco, age 79 of Vineland passed away on March 21st, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. She was born in Busy, Kentucky and was a resident of Vineland. Sylvia retired from the Vineland Developmental Center and spent many years providing childcare for her grandchildren and children of friends and neighbors. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Millville. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Elbert Williams and Verlia (Feltner) Williams. Sisters, Ronnie Deaner and Paula Cortright and daughter She was also predeceased by her daughter Kathe (Greco) Mayfield.
She is survived by her sister; Constance Williams, two daughters; Gina (Ed) Bailey of Vineland and Juli Greco of Rosenhayn, Grandchildren; Jason Griswold of Bethlehem, Pa. Raven (Reggie) Compton of Alexandria, Va., Edward Bailey, Jr. of Landisville, Ryan (Laurie) Bailey of Elmer, Alicia (Kevin) Sprague of Vineland, Ciara (Kevin) Stupp of Laurel Lake. Great Grandchildren; Sydney Griswold, Lucia & Benjamin Compton, Emma Marie, Eleanor, Ryan and Evangelina Bailey, Luke, Gianna and Isla Mae Sprague, Faith and Corrine Joy Stupp.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020