Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Greco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Greco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Greco Obituary
Sylvia Greco

Vineland - Sylvia Greco, age 79 of Vineland passed away on March 21st, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. She was born in Busy, Kentucky and was a resident of Vineland. Sylvia retired from the Vineland Developmental Center and spent many years providing childcare for her grandchildren and children of friends and neighbors. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Millville. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Elbert Williams and Verlia (Feltner) Williams. Sisters, Ronnie Deaner and Paula Cortright and daughter She was also predeceased by her daughter Kathe (Greco) Mayfield.

She is survived by her sister; Constance Williams, two daughters; Gina (Ed) Bailey of Vineland and Juli Greco of Rosenhayn, Grandchildren; Jason Griswold of Bethlehem, Pa. Raven (Reggie) Compton of Alexandria, Va., Edward Bailey, Jr. of Landisville, Ryan (Laurie) Bailey of Elmer, Alicia (Kevin) Sprague of Vineland, Ciara (Kevin) Stupp of Laurel Lake. Great Grandchildren; Sydney Griswold, Lucia & Benjamin Compton, Emma Marie, Eleanor, Ryan and Evangelina Bailey, Luke, Gianna and Isla Mae Sprague, Faith and Corrine Joy Stupp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -