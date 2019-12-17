|
Sylvia M. Kelk
Vineland - Sylvia M. Kelk, age 86 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Genesis, Millville Center.
Sylvia was born in Bridgeton, NJ to the late David and Elisabeth (Johnson-Disbrow) Moore and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School with the Class of 1951. Prior to her retirement, Sylvia was the proud owner of the Pollyanna Shoppe of Vineland for over 15 years. She was a member of the Women's Club of Vineland for over 50 years and also served proudly as the President of the Landis Theatre Redevelopment Committee. Sylvia was very artistic and enjoyed scrapbooking and sharing time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband George M. Kelk in 1995.
Sylvia is survived by her 5 loving children; Cynthia Kelk of Vineland, David Kelk and wife Kathy of Swedesboro, Brenda Kelk of Lansdale, PA, Diane Kelk of W. Deptford and Kenneth Kelk and wife Maureen of Media, PA. Her 4 grandchildren; Catherine Shepard and Sam, Jake and Ellie Kelk, along with her great-grandson Luke. She is also survived by her brother George Moore of W. Palm Beach, Fl.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Karen W. Bernhardt officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Friday from 9:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Donations in memory of Sylvia may be made to the Women's Club of Vineland, PO Box 61 Vineland, NJ 08362.
