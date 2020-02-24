|
Sylvia "Darlene" Tomlinson
Vineland - Sylvia "Darlene" Tomlinson (nee Kinkade), 83, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday morning February 22, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Mrs. Tomlinson was born& raised in Bridgeton, NJ and was longtime Vineland City resident. She was the daughter of the late Ruth (Miller) & Wilmot Kinkade. She was also pre deceased by her son Warren Tomlinson and daughter Ruth E. Keister.
Before retiring with 26 yrs of service, Darlene was employed as a Cottage Supervisor at the Vineland Developmental Center. After retirement she went to work for the City of Vineland as a School Crossing Guard. She was a fulltime mother who always cared for her family especially her grandchildren. She never held back and always spoke what was on her mind. She enjoyed listening to Country Music, watching football & travelling.
She is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Earl &Sherry Tomlinson
6 grandchildren; Elizabeth Harris (Brittany), Samantha (Joshua) Ortiz, Robert "BJ" Keister, Kyle (Lauren) Lee, Michael (Cindy) Weber, Earl Tomlinson, Jr. 5 Great grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild & several fur grand babies.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the Cumberland County Christian Church, 3141 Dante Ave, Vineland, NJ where her memorial service will be conducted at 11 am. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research or the S.J. Reg Animal Shelter. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020