Vineland - Syma Leah Rosenheck, 90, of Vineland, NJ passed away on October 12, 2019 in Edison NJ. Syma was born in The Bronx, New York to the late Charles and Sarah Seligman on March 14, 1929. She grew up in the Bronx and moved to Vineland in 1955 upon her marriage to Selwyn Rosenheck. She worked as a bookkeeper for several companies in New York before she was married and for the Millville Public Library after her sons were grown. The mission of her life was to nurture her family. She was a member of Temple Beth Hillel Beth Abraham. Syma is survived by her son David Rosenheck and his wife Rebecca of Scotch Plains; her son Alan Rosenheck and his wife Jacqueline of Ocean Township; grandchildren, Max, Joshua, Eve, Aaron and Michael. She is also survived by her nieces Susan, Devora and Marcia and her cousin Morris. She was predeceased by her husband Selwyn, and her sister Helen Levinson. A graveside funeral service was held at Alliance Cemetery on Sunday October 13, at 3:00 PM with Rabbi Bradley Bleefeld of Temple Beth Hillel Beth Abraham officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth Hillel Beth Abraham, P.O. Box 2205, Vineland, New Jersey 08362 or the . ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
