Tamara A. Krumins
Millville - Tamara A. Krumins, 85 of Millville, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Friends Village in Woodstown, NJ.
Born in Riga, Latvia, she was a Certified Public Accountant for many years at Spatz Brothers of Millville.
Tamara loved traveling and spending time in the garden with her late husband. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church of Vineland.
She is predeceased by her husband, George Krumins and son, Igor Krumins.
Tamara is survived by grandsons, Matthew Krumins (Jessica Nichols) and Phillip Krumins (Stephanie); their mother, Patricia (David) Getka and very close family friend, Sam Kelley.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am with a prayer service to follow at 10:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Tamara will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020