Tara Lynne Panella
Newfield - Tara Lynne Panella, age 46, has passed away in the comfort of her home in Newfield, New Jersey, on September 8, 2019. Tara was born February 1, 1973 to Patricia and Ellsworth Gernandt. She graduated college prep at West Morris Central High School in 1991. She had her associates degree in business management.
She married Justin Panella on February 24,1996 and raised three beautiful children; Casey 22, Mia 19, and Justin 11. Tara enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved going to the beach and cooking for her children. Tara loved and cared for animals, especially her dogs.
Visitation will be Friday 11am-12 noon at Norton Funeral Home 1232 South Black Horse Pike Williamstown, NJ 08094 where memorial service will begin at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gloucester County SPCA would be appreciated. To sign the guestbook visitwww.nfhnj.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 12, 2019