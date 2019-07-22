Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Vineland - Taylor Hampton, age 72 of Vineland, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Taylor was born in McCormick, S.C., to the late Louis and Jannie Mae (Gaskin) Hampton and was a resident of Vineland for the past 6 years. Prior to his retirement, Taylor worked as a boiler operator for 5000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. He enjoyed watching old T.V. shows, including his favorite movie Full Metal Jacket and sharing time with his family.

Taylor was predeceased by his brother Ertha Louis Hampton and by his sister Jannie Lee Dansby.

Taylor is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lydia (Clybourn) Hampton of Vineland. His 3 step-children: Arthur White of Absecon, NJ, Joseph White and his wife Zaquetta of Galloway, NJ and Tamika White of Vineland and 3 grandsons: Shamar, Angel and Arthur White. He is also survived by his brother Theodore Hampton and wife Lola of AR and his 2 sisters, Hassie Elizabeth Henderson of Raleigh, NC. and Emma Ruth Reynolds of Ninety-Six, SC.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev/Dr. Lola Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. The viewing will be from 9:00-10:00 am, prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 22, 2019
