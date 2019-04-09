|
|
Teddy Joe "TJ" Sullins
Newfield/Buena - Teddy Joe "TJ" Sullins, 82, of Newfield / Buena passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 peacefully at home after a brief illness. He was born in Herndon, Virginia to the late Robert Lee and Virginia (Eller) Sullins. He worked on the assembly line at Chrysler Corporation in Delaware before attending Auction College in Iowa. He then worked as an auctioneer for many years serving municipalities, school districts and the public around the South Jersey area. In 1973 he Established Newfield Auction Company and then TJ Sullins and Sons Auctioneers in 2008. He lived and worked in Newfield for 40 years before retiring in 2017. Most of all TJ enjoyed smoking recreational herbs in his spare time and watching traffic go by from his porch. He was predeceased by all of his siblings Bobby, Garnet, Jimmy, and Carol, and his wife Anna Marro Sullins.
He is survived by his sons Stephen and his wife Judi, Jeffrey Sr. and his daughter Stacy and her husband Wayne. Grandchildren Shane, Zachary, Jeffrey Jr., Mathew, Marissa and Morgan. His fiancé Loraine Natalino and her family Paul, Stephanie, and grandchildren Dominic, Lydia and Cecelia.
Relatives and friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland followed by a brief memorial service at 8 pm. To email condolences/tribute please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 9, 2019