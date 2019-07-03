|
Teresa E. Mihalecz
Pittsgrove - Teresa E. Mihalecz (nee Montesanto), 80 of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away on Sunday evening June 30, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Elmer Division. Mrs. Mihalecz was born & raised in Vineland and was a longtime resident of Pittsgrove Twp. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Rotondo) & Joseph Montesanto. She was also pre deceased by her husband Joseph & sister Carol Bright.
Teresa was a homemaker and fulltime wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. In addition to caring for her family she worked on the family farm and Kontes Glass Co. She enjoyed cooking, baking and most of all being with her family.
Teresa is survived by 4 children; Debbie Mihalecz & Allen, Linda Mihalecz, Brenda Warrington & John, Joe Mihalecz, 2 grandsons; Eric Mihalecz & Shelly and Bryan Garcia, 3 great grandchildren; Logan, Dillon & Averie Mihalecz, 1 sister; Grace D'Augustine, Brother in-law; Stanley Mihalecz, Sister in-law; Jane Mihalecz as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends are invited to join the family for a Graveside Funeral Service on Friday July 5th, 12:45 PM at the Chapel of Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd., Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 3, 2019