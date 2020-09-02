1/
Teresa Gambacorta Young
1929 - 2020
Teresa Gambacorta Young

Teresa Gambacorta Young died on September 1, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

Teresa was born on March 27, 1929 in New Castle. She graduated from St. Peter High School. For forty-three years she lived in Vineland , New Jersey with her husband, Walter Young, and their three children. She and her husband were charter members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Vineland.

Teresa is a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites in the Community of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith (DiSantis) Gambacorta; her beloved son, Vincent,; her husband, Walter; also her sister, Rose Yacucci and her husband, Aldorrino; brother-in-law, Gerald DiMenco; and sisters-in-law, Theresa (Tambourelli), and Rose (Scotolati).

She is survived by her dear children, Walter and his wife, Giovanna; her daughter, Maria and her husband, Michael Braun; and her cherished grandchildren, Michael Vincent, Nicholaus, Patrick and Emma Braun; and by her dear brothers and sisters, Vincent (Jim), Henry and Anthony and his wife, Pauline, Joanne Episcopo and her husband, Thomas and Mary DiMenco. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5th and Harmony Streets, New Castle, DE 19720.

A viewing will take place at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th Street, New Castle from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Peter the Apostle Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Teresa's name to St. Peter the Apostle Church.

Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
