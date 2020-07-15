1/1
Terrance P. Fox
Terrance P. Fox

Millville - Terrance P. Fox "Boobop" age 29 of Millville departed this life on July 10, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa to Yolanda Fox and Anthony Carrol.

He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 2011.

He was predeceased by his grandmother Betty Armstrong.

He is survived by his parents, Yolanda Fox and Anthony Carrol; siblings, Anthony and Jordan Fox, Kaylin Maddox, Jaheil, Shymia and Shadiaha Rogers; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 11am Saturday, July 18th at Edwards and Son Funeral Home, 208 E. Commerce St.; viewing 10am-11am. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Edwards and Son Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Edwards and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
856-453-1960
