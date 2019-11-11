|
Terri Wood
Commercial Twp. - Terri Wood (nee Thurston), 54, of Commercial Township, passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, on Friday morning November 8, 2019.
Born in Vineland, she was the daughter of the late James and Carol Thurston (nee Egbert).
Terri will be remembered for her devotion and love for her family and how she always went above and beyond for anyone in need.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynnette Wood and Amber Wood, four grandchildren, Tyler Wood, Paige Rain, Dylan Rain and Kaylee Rain, three siblings, Cristie Thurston (Mark Hobbs), Carol McQuade (Bobby) and Richard Thurston and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wes Thurston.
Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019