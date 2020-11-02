1/1
Terry Crites
Terry Crites

Richland - Terry Crites, 68, of Richland, NJ passed away unexpectedly at home early Friday morning October 30, 2020. Terry was born & raised in Cleveland, OH and has resided in Buena for the past 40 yrs. He was the son of the late Junior & Helen (Tinney) Crites. He was predeceased by his daughter Melissa Brandy Crites-Rainaldo who died in 1997, as well as his brother James.

Terry was currently employed by the S.J. Transportation Authority working for Emergency Service Patrol on the Atlantic City Expressway. He also worked part-time in the maintenance department for Buena Borough. He was a member of the Minotola United Methodist Church, Richland Vol. Fire Co., N.J. State Firemen's Association and was a former member of the Minotola Rescue Squad & Buena Vista Township Rescue Squad. Terry was a U.S. Army Veteran who loved dogs, but none more than his fur baby, Cricket.

He is survived by his wife of 26 yrs; Edith "Edie" (Berni), Daughters; Courtney (Eric) Martinez, Cassandra (Dave Sr.) Putney, Sabrina (Daniel) Cohen, Keriann (Zach), Harris, Katrina Crites, 13 Grandchildren, 2 sisters; Diane Crites & Eunice Dillon, Brother in-law; Vince Berni, as well as several nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday, November 6th from 10:00 a,m, to 12 Noon at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. Funeral services and burial will be private at Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Minotola U.M. Church, P.O. Box 556, Minotola, NJ 08341 or Last Salute, 256 Aschwind Ct. Galloway, NJ 08205. To e-mail condolences &/ or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
