Terry J. Morgan
Newport - Terry J. Morgan, Sr., 60, of Newport passed away unexpectedly in Florida on January 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeton to the late Russell Morgan and Geneva Belcher Morgan, he was the husband of the late Debbie Lattanzi Morgan. Terry had been a resident of Newport for the past eight years and prior to that he had lived in Millville. He had worked as a Senior Corrections Officer at South Woods State Prison for over eight years and had been stationed at the New Jersey State Prison in Trenton for over a year and a half prior to that. Terry had been previously employed by Highland Carpet for 11 years and Silverton in Millville for 20 years. In his younger years, Terry had been a football player and a NJ Gold Glove Boxer. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and motorcycle racing.
He is survived by; two daughters, Tabitha Morgan (Ta'marc Thomas) of Upper Deefield Twp. and Lisa Lattanzi (Matt McQuade) of Mantua; five grandchildren, Jade, Serenity, Lyric, Logan and Olivia and two brothers, Barry Morgan of Bridgeton and Wayne Morgan of Bridgeton. He was preceded in death by; his wife, Debbie Morgan and his brother, Billy Morgan. Memorial services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, February 21st at 12 Noon. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Terry's memory to a mental health or drug addiction . Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 20, 2019