Terry Kirchman


1951 - 2020
Terry Kirchman Obituary
Terry Kirchman

Millville - Terry S. Kirchman, 68 of Millville, NJ passed away on Wednesday (3/18/2020) after an extended illness at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Millville, Terry was a lifelong resident.

Prior to retirement, Terry drove a truck his entire life. He last worked for Foundry Service Corporation as a truck driver for over 25 years. Terry was active in the Boy Scouts, and received the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of American; Eagle Scout. He also enjoyed racing both dirt bikes and cars.

Terry is survived by: wife, Judith Kirchman; daughter, Sarah Kirk (Christine Colombo); mother, Ruth Kirchman; brother, John Kirchman (Carol); sisters, Vicki Hay, Karen Wilson (Eric), and Karla Gray; he also is survived by several nieces and nephews. Terry was pre-deceased by: step-father, Jack Kirchman, father, Jobe Steelman, brother, Roger Kirchman, also, Aunt Shirley and Uncle Gene Bertacchi.

A Memorial Service will be planned for late Spring or early Summer. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon @aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
