Thatcher Luciano
Vineland - Thatcher T. Luciano, 40, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully in the evening of July 8, 2020. As a young child he always said, "I'm joining the Coast Guard one day when I'm older." We never knew why he chose that dream, however he fulfilled it by becoming a Seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard. Naturally talented, he taught himself to play guitar and owned quite a few in his collection. Always physical, he joined the YMCA and began his lifelong ambition of body building and eventually became a Certified personal trainer in several gyms throughout New Jersey. Thatcher had a great love of animals and leaves behind his two best buddies, his cats Zell and Kimari, in the trusting care of his mother. He leaves behind his mother Marjorie (Errickson) Luciano of Vineland, NJ and his brother Rock Luciano (Kelly Walsh) of Millville, NJ. He will be missed by Pastor Ralph and Maria Seigel of the Victory Assembly of God Church and all its members. For those who wish to make a donation in his memory we ask that you could do so to any of the following that meant so much to him in his lifetime: The Victory Assembly of God Church, PO Box 378 Elmer, NJ 08318; the YMCA, 1159 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360; or the SPCA, 1244 Norht Delsea Drive, Vineland NJ 08360. Services will be held privately for the immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com