Theodore "Ted" Streeper, Jr.
Millville - Theodore "Ted" Streeper, Jr., 64, of Millville, NJ passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at home. Ted was born in Bridgeton, NJ, raised in Rosenhayn, NJ and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Wanda Lee (Webb) & Theodore Streeper, Sr. He was also pre deceased by his brother James E. "Jay Jay" Miller.
Ted enlisted in the US Army, spending most of his military service in Germany, before being honorably discharged. Ted was employed as a mechanic working with his brother at Blue Claw Salt Water Products where he co-invented a crab trap and received a US Design Patent. Prior to that, he worked for Tree Preservation Company. Ted was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman and especially enjoyed deer hunting and fly fishing in the New York Catskill Mountains. He enjoyed telling his "teddy tales" around the campfires. He always held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and especially "his baby girl Lexi".
He is survived by 1 daughter & son in-law; Stephanie & Ty L. Plummer, 2 grandchildren; Alexis Lynn & Tyler John Plummer, all of Vineland, NJ, 1 brother: Leonord W. & wife Janet Streeper, Richland, NJ, 2 sisters; Patricia Ann DiMaria, Rosenhayn, NJ, Cheryl Lenn & husband Gary Yamamoto, Rosenhayn, NJ, 1 niece Meghan and great niece Liana.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020