Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Archer residence
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (Pavkovich) Archer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (Pavkovich) Archer Obituary
Theresa (Pavkovich) Archer

Vineland - Theresa (Pavkovich) Archer, 91 of Vineland passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Born in Camden, July 3, 1928, Theresa was a Vineland resident for over 35 years. Theresa grew up in Westville and graduated from Woodbury High. She was married to John Raymond Archer from 1949 to 2009. She enjoyed boating, reading and swimming at the YMCA and sharing time with her family.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband John Raymond Archer in 2009.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Christine Archer of Florida; her son, Bryan Archer of Vineland; her nieces, Bernadette, Barbara, Joyce and Linda; granddaughters, Adele, Laura and Shannon; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Archer residence in Vineland. Burial is private.

For more information, call Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home at (856) 691-0781.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now