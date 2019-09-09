|
Theresa (Pavkovich) Archer
Vineland - Theresa (Pavkovich) Archer, 91 of Vineland passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Born in Camden, July 3, 1928, Theresa was a Vineland resident for over 35 years. Theresa grew up in Westville and graduated from Woodbury High. She was married to John Raymond Archer from 1949 to 2009. She enjoyed boating, reading and swimming at the YMCA and sharing time with her family.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband John Raymond Archer in 2009.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Christine Archer of Florida; her son, Bryan Archer of Vineland; her nieces, Bernadette, Barbara, Joyce and Linda; granddaughters, Adele, Laura and Shannon; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Archer residence in Vineland. Burial is private.
