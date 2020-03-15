|
Theresa "Terri" Chirieleison
Vineland - Theresa "Terri" Chirieleison (nee Livoti), 87, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday evening March 12, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Terri was born in Bridgeton and raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Angelo) & John Livoti and the wife of the late Nino A. Chirieleison.
Before officially retiring but still not retired, Terri was employed as a beautician for Don Patrick Salon in Millville and Vineland. She was a lifelong member of the Hope Assembly where she served as a Sunday School teacher & Secretary for many years. Terri enjoyed watching her cooking shows but most of all she enjoyed caring for and being with her family.
She is survived by her 3 children; Brenda (Dale) Mace, Lewis A. (Lori), Daniel B., 7 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Jim & Sarah Livoti, Bridgeton, 1 sister; Rebecca & Rev. Timothy Adams, VA as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday 3/20 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Hope Assembly of God, Dutch Mill Rd., Malaga, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Terri Chirieleison Memorial Fund, C/O Hope Assembly of God, 377 Dutch Mill Rd., Newfield, NJ 08344. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020