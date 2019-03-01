|
|
Theresa Kuzilla
Millville - Theresa Kuzilla, age 84 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday evening, February 26, 2019.
Born and raised in Nanty Glo, PA. to the late George and Mary (Ciprich) Kuzilla, Theresa graduated from Nanty Glo High School, Class of 1952. She then began a long and fulfilling career of helping others for over 45 years as a Registered Nurse. She attended nursing school at the Cleveland Mayo Clinic, and then worked as a Registered Nurse at Santa Monica General Hospital in CA. for several years. She then went back home to Nanty Glo, and worked at Cresson State School as a Registered Nurse for many years.
In 1973, Theresa moved to Millville and worked at Millville Hospital for 14 years as an Registered Nurse and then went on to work at the Vineland Developmental Center as a charge nurse for over 14 years, retiring in 2000.
Theresa was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of the Parish of All Saints in Millville. She was an incredibly sincere and giving person, and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
An avid Phillies and Eagles fan, Theresa was so excited when she was able to witness both of her teams win a championship. She also loved going to the casinos in Atlantic City, especially to Bally's casino. She was almost always quite lucky on those Atlantic City trips, as well!
Theresa loved traveling across the USA, playing pinochle with her best friends, and watching old Westerns on TV. She cherished all of the holidays all year long, but most of all she absolutely treasured celebrating her birthday every year with her family and friends.
Theresa will be sadly missed by her sister Anne Cobb of Millville; her two nephews who were like sons to her, Richard Cobb and wife Joyce of Vineland, and Ronald Cobb and wife Patricia of Millville; one great niece Jessica Shaw; one great nephew Christopher "CJ" Cobb; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her bother-in-law Fayette Cobb.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Theresa's memory be made to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Theresa Kuzilla may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 1, 2019