Theresa M. Tamanini, age 90 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Vineland, NJ on June 14, 1930 to the late Michael and Flora (Beloni) Greico, Theresa was a lifelong resident of Vineland and attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Vineland High School. On May 27, 1950 she married the love of her life David J. "Babe" Tamanini, and together they raised their two children, Kathleen and David. Theresa was employed by Kimble Glass as a glass packer and also worked in the cafeteria for many years, although her favorite job was working at Braun's Junior Shop on Landis Ave.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish and prayed the Rosary daily through her life. Theresa enjoyed crossword puzzles, and playing pinochle every weekend with her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She loved to cook. Her specialties and everyone's favorites were her homemade tortellini, raviolis and svingi. Above all, Theresa loved and cherished her grand and great-grandchildren. She delighted in attending all their many activities and sporting events.
Theresa is predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, David J. "Babe" Tamanini and by her brothers; Vincent, Alexander, Joseph "Tony" and Raymond Greico.
Theresa is survived by her beloved children; Kathleen Drastal of Vineland and David M. Tamanini and wife Marian of Buena Vista Twp. Her 6 grandchildren; Kimberly Mulligan and husband Mark of Mays Landing, Tricia DeMaio and husband Pete of Broomall, PA, Nina Capoferri and husband Adam of Vineland, Dana MacFarland and husband Ryan of Mullica Hill, Christa Tamanini of Wilmington, DE and Liane Drastal and fiancé Lou Cangelosi of Cleveland, OH. And her 15 great-grandchildren; Molly Mulligan and Allison Mulligan. Peter, Nicola, Alyssa, Jenna, Vincenzo, Gia and Giovanni DeMaio. Gianna, Maria and Bianca Capoferri, and Gabriella, Maddalena and Annamaria MacFarland. Along with her sister Florence Horneff of Vineland and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17th at 11:00 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 am on Saturday at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland.
Donations in memory of Theresa may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
or Bayada Hospice at www.bayada.com
or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at www.myasthenia.org
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.