|
|
Thomas Edward Pierce Jr.
Vineland - Thomas Edward Pierce Jr., 75 of Vineland, NJ passed away on June 4, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center. A viewing will be held at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm with a prayer service starting at 5:30pm. Calling hours will also be held on Sunday, June 16 from 2pm to 4pm at Carleton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's/St Paul's Church in Hudson Falls, New York on Monday, June 17 at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery, New York.
Thomas was born in Philadelphia to Thomas Edward and Bertha Marie (Kleschick) Pierce on September 15, 1943. He graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1961. He went on to earn a degree in Accounting from Lasalle University where he participated in their ROTC program. After graduating, Thomas married JoAnn Fitzgerald and proudly served in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant, where he was introduced to computers. After he was honorably discharged, Thomas moved to the Vineland area with his family and worked as a computer analyst for multiple companies, which led him to start his own consulting company writing software programs for municipalities across South Jersey.
Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, attending sports events, musical concerts, plays, and everything his daughters and granddaughters participated in. He was their biggest fan. He also enjoyed spending time at family parties and gatherings. One of his favorite things was cooking. He loved being the camp cook at the family's Hunting camp each November. He was an avid musician playing drums in High School and College in their Marching bands. He was a member of "Gil and his Premiers", who went on to record records. In his later years, one of his favorite things was sharing and talking about his Book "The Last Rose" he attended the MACUHO conference each year to share his stories when meeting the new Lisa A Pierce VIPS. He also enjoyed attending his Annual men's retreat at Malvern. He lived a fascinating life.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Kathleen; granddaughters, Kayla and Emily Cejkovsky of Sewell; his companion, Gert Sharpe of Cape May County; brother-in-law, George Fitzgerald and his wife Anne; Sister-in-law, Mary Davis and her husband James; brother-in-law, Michael Fitzgerald and his wife Tina, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Fitzgerald) Pierce; his mother, Bertha (Kleschick) Pierce; his father, Thomas E Pierce, and daughter, Lisa Ann Pierce.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 7, 2019