Thomas F. Cullinane Jr., 86, of Richland NJ, passed away very peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of Linda Cullinane; loving father of son, Craig Cullinane; daughter, Shauna and her husband, Louis Cencetti; and grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, Carly, and Dominic. He was a dear brother to his sister, Ellen MacDonald of Walpole, Massachusetts and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his sister, Lillis Conway of Walpole, Massachusetts and his parents, Thomas Sr. and Elsie Cullinane.
Tom was born on November 28, 1933, in Norwood, Massachusetts where he lived until 14 when he left to attend an agricultural high school. Tom later went on to attend college at the University of Massachusetts, receiving a degree in Agriculture. Starting his career in agriculture, he moved to New Jersey.
In 1956 at the age of 22, Tom met the love of his life, Linda Gunzelmann from Kingston, New York, and in 1960, the two got married and started a life together, raising a loving family with a love that still continues after 59 years of marriage.
In 1963, Tom bought an old chicken farm in Richland, New Jersey and developed Tuckahoe Enterprises Inc. which he built it into a very successful egg processing company that continued through 2007. Not only was Tom a successful entrepreneur, but he also served as Vice President on the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture. Tom was a member of the Atlantic County Board of Agriculture as well as a member of the Buena Vista Township school board, where he was involved in the process of planning and building the new Buena Regional High School.
Tom was a devoted father, loving husband and an honorable man. One of his greatest gifts was his ability to find the good in people. He would go out of his way to help others who needed a helping hand. Tom never questioned people's intentions and always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. He instilled in his children a strong work ethic and that they are capable of accomplishing anything they set their minds to in life. Tom loved traveling the world with his wife Linda, experiencing Ireland, Russia, Germany, Venezuela as well as numerous places in the United States. Among his other interests, Tom was also very involved with the breeding and showing of Linda's and his Great Danes for 35 years.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, December 30, 2019 at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ, 08361 from 12pm to 2pm, with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30pm. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League at www.magdrl.org/ways-to-donate/ or to a . Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019