Thomas Foye Goff
Leesburg - Thomas Foye Goff, of Leesburg passed away on December 23, 2019 at home. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 17, 1931 to the late Neal D. Sr. and Dorothy E. Foye Goff. Tom was raised in Ewan, NJ. In his teens, his family moved to Deming, NM where he quit school and took a job there. When the family returned to Dorchester, NJ, Tom went back to school and graduated from Millville High School in 1952. He worked on Tankers for Sun Oil Co. for a short time. He retired from Wheaton's where he was a mold maker. Tom's favorite hobbies were flying kites and playing the banjo. His love of playing banjo brought joy to many people and began many friendships. Tom will be missed by the members in his music family. He was a Charter Member of The Brown Street Chowder Society, better known as The Chowder Band. He was a member of the Dorchester United Methodist Church. Tom was predeceased by his only sister, Dorothy Eleanor Whilden and oldest brother Neal D., Jr. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years Shirley (Lee), daughters, Marianne Robinson (James), Christina Goff, granddaughter, Christy, great grandchildren Raelin and Bryce and his brothers Jay and George. The family wishes to extend many thanks to friends who visited Tom, brought home made treats and gave their time.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg, NJ from 7:00 to 8:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dorchester United Methodist Church P.O. Box 55 Dorchester, NJ 08316
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019