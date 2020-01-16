|
|
Thomas Hannah, Sr.
Millville - Thomas A. Hannah, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Waynesville, NC, he married Doris Marie Hogan on January 1, 1963. Together they raised a family and resided in Millville and were happily married for 56 years until her passing in 2019.
Tom was the Mr. Fixit of the neighborhood and enjoyed lending a helping hand to fix anything that wasn't working properly. Friendly by nature, Tom loved talking to people he met, never passing up the opportunity to make a new friend.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Marie, parents, Zonie and William Hannah, siblings, Lonzo, Troy, LV, Eugene, Johnny, Meretha, Virginia, and Mae; and great grandchildren, Lacey and Harrison.
Tom is survived by his two children, Edwina Sheppard (Brian) and Thomas Hannah, Jr. (Denise); siblings, Willis, William, Lewis, Marvin, and Nellie; grandchildren, Eddie (Mindy), Kelly (Steve), Allen (Jennifer), Logan, Seth, Charles (Tiffany), and Lauren; great grandchildren, Brooke, Aubrey, Alden, Hunter, Emma, Steven, and Destini. He is also survived by many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends that he loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service 2 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville where there will be a viewing from 1PM to 2PM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020