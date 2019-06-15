|
Thomas Healy
Vineland - Thomas Robert "Tommy" Healy, 62, of Fairfield Township and formerly of Vineland passed away while under the care of friends and hospice early Wednesday evening June 12, 2019.
Survivors include one cousin, Charles Detwiler, his wife Patricia of Shippensburg, PA and their family as well as his "extended family' with who he resided, the Salmon and Burnley families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved aunt, Bertha Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at West Park United Methodist Church, 625 Shiloh Pike in Hopewell Township on Monday morning June 17th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11.
The burial will take place privately at Siloam Cemetery in Vineland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Rosa Burnley's Haitian Children's ministry, c/o the Burnley family, 30 Holly Way, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or online at newfountainof life.com.
For a full length version of Tommy's obit, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 15, 2019