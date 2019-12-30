|
Thomas J. Hatcher
Vineland - Thomas Jeffry Hatcher, age 77 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at home.
Tom was the son of Dorothy and Earl Hatcher. He was a teacher for 38 years and had taught all subjects of the 6th to 8th grades. He was an assistant principle, coach of all sports, and wrote and directed many plays and dinner theaters. He also coordinated many interesting class trips.
Tom was a talented musician at the early age of 8 and played professionally throughout his life. He played reed organ at worship services at Christ Church of South Vineland, where he attended with his family for over 30 years.
Tom enjoyed wood working, gardening with his wife, attending the theater, and sharing meals with his family and friends.
Tom leaves his wife Nancy of 53 years, 2 sons, Thomas and his wife Brenda and their children Abigail and Timothy; and Rick and his wife Pamela and their children, Sarah, Joseph, and Jacob; a brother, Earl and his wife Katherine; 2 sisters , Dorothy and Earleen and her husband Bill, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private for the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on Dec. 30, 2019