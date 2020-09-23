1/1
Thomas J. "Tom" Molyneaux Sr.
Thomas J. "Tom" Molyneaux, Sr.

Vineland - Thomas J. "Tom" Molyneaux, Sr., 70, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home with his wife by his side on Thursday evening September 17, 2020. Tom was born in Queens, NY and was a lifelong Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Edna (May) & James Molyneaux.

Tom was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 67. He started his mechanical career at Gratz Chevrolet, B&F Dodge both in Vineland. He then started working at Silverton Marine and Airwork Corporation for 28 yrs as a jet engine mechanic until its closure. Not ready to retire, Tom obtained his CDL and started driving tractor trailers until retiring in 2016. He was an avid WW II historian. He loved going to Atco Raceway, photography & music. Tom played bass in several bands for 40 yrs, most recently with his longtime friend Paul Gibson & the Stampede Band. He was a member of the N.R.A. and an avid supporter of the 2nd Amendment.

He is survived by his wife of 50 yrs; Cheryl E. (Dyer), Daughter & son in-law; Kelly & Louis Benvenuti, Jr. Son & daughter in-law; Thomas James "TJ" & Rachelle, (Reynolds) Molyneaux, 4 Grandchildren; Brooke Taylor & Louis Brian Benvenuti, Haley McKenzie & Lucas James Molyneaux.

Relatives & friends will be received on Monday evening September 28 from 7:00-8:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where his Memorial Service will be conducted at 8:30 PM. Facial coverings and social distancing must be observed in the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
SEP
28
Memorial service
08:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
