Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Thomas J. Pfaff

Thomas J. Pfaff Obituary
Thomas J. Pfaff

Voorhees - Thomas J Pfaff, "Tuck", son of Thomas J Pfaff and Gertrude A Pfaff nee McGowan, went with the Lord today, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday (11/28/2019)at the Samaritan Center in Voorhees, NJ. He was 73 years old.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rosa L Pfaff nee Espinosa. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey T Pfaff [Katrina] of Thorofare, NJ, Matthew R Pfaff (Alicia) of Glassboro, NJ , Udana Miller (Haron) and Scott T Pfaff [Bethann], Rebecca L Hughes of Bridgeport, NJ., sisters Susan St. Pierre [David] of King of Prussia, PA, and Julie Devi of West Newbury, Ma., and brother Francis J Pfaff of East Orange, NJ. Tom was also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Tom worked mostly as a machinist for several companies over the years. He loved music, ancestry research, cooking and gardening. But most of all enjoyed his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, (12/7/2019) at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home starting at 10am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
