Thomas J. Shields, Sr.
Bridgeton - Thomas J. Shields Sr., 69, of Bridgeton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening March 29, 2020.
The husband of the late Aida Shields (nee Rodriguez), he was born in Ashland, PA and was the son of the late Lamar and Margaret Shields (nee Bohanna).
Mr. Shields worked as a line operator for Scott Paper Company in Landisville for many years and later for Gerresheimer Glass Inc. in Vineland.
He enjoyed collecting coins and Guinness World Record Books, playing billiards and nature walks with his beloved dog, Mason. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by four children, Frances Acevedo, Joan Shields, John T. Shields (Maria), and Stacy Shields, grandchildren, Nathan J. Flores, Anthony M. DeJesus, Sara Shields, Kami Shields, Destiny Shields, Courtney Hobert, Brianna Falls, Autumn Falls, Alexandria Falls, Isabella Falls, Austin Shields, Kenny Hobert, Thomas J. Shields II, Matthew Shields, Roberto Morales, William Bassett and Kelly Finemore, great-grandchildren, Jessie James Buckaleu and Hailey Athena Buckaleu and brothers, Jack, Francis, Kenny and Robert Shields.
Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
