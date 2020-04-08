Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Shields Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Shields Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Shields, Sr.

Bridgeton - Thomas J. Shields Sr., 69, of Bridgeton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening March 29, 2020.

The husband of the late Aida Shields (nee Rodriguez), he was born in Ashland, PA and was the son of the late Lamar and Margaret Shields (nee Bohanna).

Mr. Shields worked as a line operator for Scott Paper Company in Landisville for many years and later for Gerresheimer Glass Inc. in Vineland.

He enjoyed collecting coins and Guinness World Record Books, playing billiards and nature walks with his beloved dog, Mason. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by four children, Frances Acevedo, Joan Shields, John T. Shields (Maria), and Stacy Shields, grandchildren, Nathan J. Flores, Anthony M. DeJesus, Sara Shields, Kami Shields, Destiny Shields, Courtney Hobert, Brianna Falls, Autumn Falls, Alexandria Falls, Isabella Falls, Austin Shields, Kenny Hobert, Thomas J. Shields II, Matthew Shields, Roberto Morales, William Bassett and Kelly Finemore, great-grandchildren, Jessie James Buckaleu and Hailey Athena Buckaleu and brothers, Jack, Francis, Kenny and Robert Shields.

Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freitag Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -