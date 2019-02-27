|
|
Thomas R. Johnson Sr.
Vineland - Thomas R. Johnson Sr. of Vineland, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening February 19, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was 61 years old.
Born in Bridgeton, the son of the late Joseph W. and Sarah (nee Merritt) Johnson, he was the husband of Barbara E. (nee Miller) Johnson.
Thomas was employed for over 25 years as an AutoCAD Draftsman with both the former Wheaton Glass and Alcan Glass Company, until his health began to fail. He enjoyed researching geneology, and he loved building and rebuilding personal computers. He was a true Tech Support to his family when a problem arose. He loved going to aquariums, and visiting botanical gardens with his family. He was always seen with a big smile, and he loved his family dearly.
Surviving him besides his loving wife Barbara of 41 years, are his two sons Jonathon Miller of Pennsauken, and Thomas R. Johnson Jr. of Florida, his siblings Milton Johnson and wife Mia, Carlton Johnson and wife Florence, Juanita Sease and husband Henry, Mary B. Underwood and husband Herbert, Glendon Johnson and wife Marie, Warren Johnson and wife Deta, Lester Johnson and wife Angela, three grandchildren Tamia Johnson, Taylor Johnson, and Emersyn Miller, sister in laws Warentta Johnson, and Karen Johnson, and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sister in laws, and various relatives. He was predeceased besides his parents by his brothers Leonard Johnson and Lawrence Johnson, and sisters Mildred Pryor and Amelia Johnson Currington.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday March 2, 2019, at 11:00a.m. from the Bridgeton Church of God 81 Pamphylia Ave. Bridgeton. A viewing will be held from 9:00a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at the church. The church's pastor the Rev. Aaron Parish will officiate. Interment will be in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019