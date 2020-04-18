Services
Resources
Thomas R. "Tom" Pease

Thomas R. "Tom" Pease Obituary
Thomas R. "Tom" Pease

Vineland - Thomas R. "Tom" Pease, 69, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Sea Isle City to the late John and Helen (Mounier) Pease. Tom graduated from Vineland High School Class of 1969 and Syracuse University earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He worked in produce sales for William Consalo Farms for 45 years and most recently for Marolda Farms. Tom was an active parishioner at St. Isidore the Farmer Church where he was a member of the parish counsel and choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Tom enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing golf and softball. He coached his sons' sports teams and was an avid reader. Most of all, Tom loved his Wawa coffee, going to the casinos and dining out with his friends.

Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years Diane (Duval) Pease, sons David (Janine) Gentilini of Buena, Thomas A. Pease (Kim) of Annapolis, MD, Michael R. Pease (Grace) of Northampton, MA, grandchildren Madeline, Mackenzie, RaeLynn, Everhett, sister Barbara Beckford (John), sister-in-law Lynn Johnson (Barry) and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank the nurses and caregivers from Bayada Hospice and the Southern Oncology Hematology Associates of Vineland.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to or the through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/tom-pease. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
