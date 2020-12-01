Thomas William Holding
Millville - Thomas William Holding, 66, of Millville, NJ passed away suddenly at home on Monday morning November 30, 2020. Tom was born in Bridgeton, NJ, on December 17, 1953, the son of the late Herbert Holding and Ruth (Harvey) Holding. Tom graduated from Bridgeton High School and Stockton University. Tom was employed by Wheaton Industries and COMAR in Buena, NJ. After retiring from the corporate world, Tom worked at the Millville Motorsports Park as head of security until he turned racing and photography into his dream retirement career.
Tom fulfilled a life time dream to drive a competitive race car at Bridgeport Speedway. He started in 2014 racing in the rookie division and won a feature that year. The following year he graduated to compete with more experienced drivers. He achieved his racing career goal to finish in the top 10 in the season long points in the highly competitive Sportsman Division at Bridgeport Speedway. His prize possession was the recreation of Elton Hildreth's #16J black and orange coupe that ran at Vineland Speedway. Tom also was the proud owner of several iconic Vintage race cars.
Tom's hobby of Photography began with his first camera in 1978. He has been a member of the Photographic Society of Vineland since then, serving as President of the society several times. His photos won many medals and honors. Leading photography trips to Maine, West Virginia, The Smoky Mountains, and Pennsylvania was his passion. Tom has taught photo workshops and led photo-walks for the Cumberland County College's Arts and Innovation Center. He was very proud of his most recent project the completion of the Wheaton Glass photoshoot, documentary, and exhibit at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts.
Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda (Rudolph) Holding; two daughters: Allison Durham (Dustin) of Pittsgrove, NJ and Lauren Holding of Millville, NJ; two sister in-laws: Walda Taylor, and Sharon Sutton (Clyde) and two nephews: Ryan and Herb Holding. In addition to his late father and mother, Tom is predeceased by his two brothers, Arnold Blake Clark and Herbert Holding.
Relatives & Friends will be received on Friday December 4, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Burial will follow in the Haleyville Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
